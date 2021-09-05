Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ukiah

(UKIAH, CA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ukiah?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.99 per gallon to $4.49, with an average price of $4.29 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ukiah area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ukiah area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1099 S State St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1099 S State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 50 W Lake Rd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.49 $ -- $ -- $ 4.55

Chevron 605 E Perkins St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ 4.55 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.69 $ 4.79 $ 4.55

Lightel's Food & Fuel 3201 N State St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ 4.55 $ 4.65 $ 4.39

Express Gas 390 E Gobbi St, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ -- card card $ 4.29 $ 4.39 $ 4.49 $ --

ARCO 615 Talmage Rd, Ukiah

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ 4.59 $ 4.53

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 1275 Airport Park Blvd. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:36 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.