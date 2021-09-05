Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Dover

(DOVER, NH) Are you paying too much for gas in Dover?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.36 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Dover area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.83 to $3.19 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dover area appeared to be at Gateway Gas, at 6 Sawmill Hill.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday:

Gateway Gas 6 Sawmill Hill, Berwick

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 3.39 $ --

Shell 169 Silver St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Irving 171 Silver St, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 3.75 $ --

Shell 46 Central Ave, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1 Long Hill Rd, Dover

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

Cumberland Farms 216 Route 108, Somersworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.15 $ 3.36 $ 3.73 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Irving at 425 High St. As of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.83 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:29 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.