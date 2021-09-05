Are you overpaying for gas in Kingsville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(KINGSVILLE, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.63 for gas in the Kingsville area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.39 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Kingsville area was $2.63 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.45 to $2.84 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 227 W King Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Valero 227 W King Ave, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ --

Love's Travel Stop 1451 N Us Highway 77 Byp, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.25 card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ 3.30

Exxon 2609 S Brahma Blvd, Kingsville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to H-E-B at 409 E Kleberg Ave. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.