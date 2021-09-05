Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Hackettstown

(HACKETTSTOWN, NJ) If you’re paying more than $3.20 for gas in the Hackettstown area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.29 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Hackettstown area was $3.20 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.03 to $3.32 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Hackettstown area appeared to be at Shell, at 1551 Cr-517 S.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1551 Cr-517 S, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.32 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 106 Mill St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 3.31 $ 3.72 $ 3.92 $ 3.39

Raceway 220 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ 3.69 $ 3.25 card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.79 $ 3.25

Speedway 317 Main St, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.76 $ 3.39

WaWa 305 Mountain Ave, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ -- $ 3.39

Quick Chek 918-920 Cr-517, Hackettstown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ -- $ 3.85 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Delta at 132 Us-46 W. As of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.03 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:31 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.