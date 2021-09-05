Don’t overpay for gas in Castaic: Analysis shows most expensive station

(CASTAIC, CA) Gas prices vary across the Castaic area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.50 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Castaic area was $4.31 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $4.13 to $4.63 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Mobil, at 31785 The Old Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Mobil 31785 The Old Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.63 $ 4.65 $ 4.75 $ --

Chevron 31515 Ridge Rte Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ -- $ -- $ 4.39

Chevron 27549 The Old Rd, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.73 $ 4.89 $ --

76 31786 The Old Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.45 $ 4.51 $ 4.76 $ 4.26

Shell 31428 Ridge Route Rd, Castaic

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.69 $ --

Mobil 24010 Copper Hill Dr, Santa Clarita

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ 4.07

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conserv Fuel at 28120 The Old Rd. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $4.13 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.