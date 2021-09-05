Are you overpaying for gas in Glasgow? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(GLASGOW, KY) Gas prices vary across the Glasgow area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.12 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.95 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Glasgow area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Glasgow area appeared to be at Circle K, at 200 Columbia Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Circle K 200 Columbia Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 3.14

Shell 517 W Main, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.19

Valero 601 N Race St, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

BP 620 Columbia Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Speedway 601 Grandview Ave, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Minit Mart 557 S L Rogers Blvd, Glasgow

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2345 Happy Valley Rd. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.