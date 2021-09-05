Analysis shows most expensive gas in Portsmouth

(PORTSMOUTH, OH) Gas prices vary across the Portsmouth area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Portsmouth area ranged from $2.86 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $3.01 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Portsmouth area appeared to be at Kroger, at 811 Gay St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday:

Kroger 811 Gay St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ --

Marathon 1026 Gay St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 1508 11Th St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.25

Valero 2306 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.05 $ 3.19 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

BP 2626 Gallia St, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.16 $ 3.56 $ 3.19 card card $ 3.09 $ 3.19 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

Marathon 1701 Oh-139, Portsmouth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Speedway at 2401 Gallia St. As of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.86 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.