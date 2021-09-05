High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Clarksburg as of Sunday

(CLARKSBURG, WV) Gas prices vary across the Clarksburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clarksburg area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksburg area appeared to be at BP, at 4399 Buckhannon Pk.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP 4399 Buckhannon Pk, Quiet Dell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.28

Exxon Wv-20, Quiet Dell

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.48 $ 3.78 $ 3.28

Woodford Express 9851 Cost Ave, Stonewood

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.07 $ -- $ -- $ --

Amoco 621 Buckhannon Ave, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Black Bear Express Anmoore 173 S Ash St, Anmoore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.29

Kroger 198 Emily Dr, Clarksburg

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.04 $ 3.27 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1525 W Pike St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.