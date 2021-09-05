CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksburg, WV

High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Clarksburg as of Sunday

Clarksburg News Alert
 4 days ago
(CLARKSBURG, WV) Gas prices vary across the Clarksburg area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Clarksburg area was $3.02 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.93 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Clarksburg area appeared to be at BP, at 4399 Buckhannon Pk.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

BP

4399 Buckhannon Pk, Quiet Dell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.48
$3.78
$3.28

Exxon

Wv-20, Quiet Dell
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.09
$3.48
$3.78
$3.28

Woodford Express

9851 Cost Ave, Stonewood
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.07
$--
$--
$--

Amoco

621 Buckhannon Ave, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--

Black Bear Express Anmoore

173 S Ash St, Anmoore
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.39
$3.79
$3.29

Kroger

198 Emily Dr, Clarksburg
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.04
$3.27
$3.49
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1525 W Pike St. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.93 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Clarksburg News Alert

With Clarksburg News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

