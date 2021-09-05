Don’t overpay for gas in Dayton: Analysis shows most expensive station
(DAYTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.77 for gas in the Dayton area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Dayton area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Dayton area appeared to be at Chevron, at 3682 Fm-1008.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.80
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 502 N Cleveland St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
