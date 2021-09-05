Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Moss Point
(MOSS POINT, MS) Gas prices vary across the Moss Point area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.58 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.72 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Moss Point area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Moss Point area appeared to be at Shell, at 6522 Ms-63.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$2.85
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.79
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.76
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.75
$--
$3.45
$2.99
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart at 4235 Denny Ave. As of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.58 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0