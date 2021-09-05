CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Norfolk

Norfolk Journal
 4 days ago
(NORFOLK, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Norfolk area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norfolk area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norfolk area appeared to be at Riverside Convenience, at 1100 N Riverside Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Riverside Convenience

1100 N Riverside Blvd, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Shell

905 S 13Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Phillips 66

315 Omaha Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$2.99
$--
$--

Casey's

1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.09

Casey's

1020 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$--

Hy-Vee

2310 Market Lane, Norfolk
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.99
$3.24
$--
$--

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Norfolk Journal

ABOUT

With Norfolk Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

