Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Norfolk

(NORFOLK, NE) If you’re paying more than $2.94 for gas in the Norfolk area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.8 per gallon to $2.99, with an average price of $2.94 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Norfolk area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Norfolk area appeared to be at Riverside Convenience, at 1100 N Riverside Blvd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Riverside Convenience 1100 N Riverside Blvd, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 905 S 13Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 315 Omaha Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 2.99 $ -- $ --

Casey's 1020 S 13 Th St, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Casey's 1020 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Hy-Vee 2310 Market Lane, Norfolk

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.24 $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Victory Road Discount Fuel at 3001 N Victory Rd. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, based on data from GasBuddy.