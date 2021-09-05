Analysis shows most expensive gas in Ada

(ADA, OK) Gas prices vary across the Ada area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.37 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ada area was $2.95 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.14 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Ada Travel Stop, at 145 Cr-35.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Ada Travel Stop 145 Cr-35, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ -- $ 2.92

Phillips 66 1500 N Country Club Rd, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.14 $ 3.46 $ 3.46 $ 2.92

Valero 11880 Ok-3W, Ada

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.10 $ -- $ -- $ 3.04

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Karry Out Korner at 320 S Mississippi Ave. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.