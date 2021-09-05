Analysis shows most expensive gas in Watertown

(WATERTOWN, WI) Are you paying too much for gas in Watertown?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.10 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Watertown area was $3.01 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.99 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Watertown area appeared to be at Phillips 66, at N890 Cr-R.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

Phillips 66 N890 Cr-R, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Speedway 104 N Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.04

Shell 423 S Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 2.92

BP 821 N Church St, Watertown

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.41 $ 3.81 $ 2.94

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Clark at 1002 S 3Rd St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.