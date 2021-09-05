Paying too much for gas Culpeper? Analysis shows most expensive station

(CULPEPER, VA) Are you paying too much for gas in Culpeper?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.19 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Culpeper area was $2.98 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.9 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Culpeper area appeared to be at Exxon, at 591 Madison Rd.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 591 Madison Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.19

BP 1401 S Main St, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ --

Shell 1314 Orange Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.09

CITGO 1350 Orange Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ --

Shell 16176 Bennett Rd, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ 3.45 $ 3.85 $ 3.09

Shell 500 James Madison Hwy, Culpeper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.94 $ 3.34 $ 3.74 $ 3.14 card card $ 2.99 $ 3.39 $ 3.79 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 16100 Ira Hoffman Ln. As of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.9 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:38 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.