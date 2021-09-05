Don’t overpay for gas in Marquette: Analysis shows most expensive station

(MARQUETTE, MI) Gas prices vary across the Marquette area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.13 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.16 per gallon to $3.29, with an average price of $3.23 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marquette area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Krist, at 3035 Us-41 S.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:

Krist 3035 Us-41 S, Harvey

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Shell 301 N Mi-553, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.39

Krist 1110 Lincoln Ave, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Holiday 2000 Us-41 W, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.59 $ 3.95 $ --

Krist 2782 Us-41 W, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.69 $ 4.09 $ 3.29

Meijer 3630 Us-41 West, Marquette

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.55 $ 3.85 $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Krist at 338 W Washington St. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.16 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.