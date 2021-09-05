Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Rolla

(ROLLA, MO) Are you paying too much for gas in Rolla?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.00 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.89 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.89 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rolla area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rolla area appeared to be at ZX, at 1100 N Bishop Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday:

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to ZX at 1100 N Bishop Ave. As of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.89 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 06:00 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.