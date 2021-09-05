Are you overpaying for gas in Marshalltown? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(MARSHALLTOWN, IA) Gas prices vary across the Marshalltown area, with some registering significantly above the average.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.45 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.99 per gallon to $3.44, with an average price of $3.04 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Marshalltown area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Marshalltown area appeared to be at Casey's, at 916 E Main St.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.44
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Casey's at 111 N 3Rd Ave. As of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.99 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0