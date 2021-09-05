Analysis shows most expensive gas in Montrose

(MONTROSE, CO) Gas prices vary across the Montrose area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.18 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Montrose area was $3.65 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.61 to $3.79 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Montrose area appeared to be at Shell, at 1301 E Main St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1301 E Main St, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 4.04 $ 4.29 $ 3.49

Conoco 2127 E Main St, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 4.29 $ 3.69

Golden Gate Petroleum 1426 Ogden Rd, Montrose

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.61 $ 3.81 $ 4.06 $ 3.39 card card $ 3.67 $ 3.87 $ 4.12 $ 3.45

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to City Market at 128 S Townsend Ave. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.