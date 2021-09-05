CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton Harbor, MI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Benton Harbor

Benton Harbor News Flash
Benton Harbor News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SAbwi_0bnFdbbQ00

(BENTON HARBOR, MI) Gas prices vary across the Benton Harbor area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.08 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.09 per gallon to $3.17, with an average price of $3.10 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Benton Harbor area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Benton Harbor area appeared to be at Shell, at 4781 Territorial Rd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday:

Shell

4781 Territorial Rd, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.17
$3.47
$--
$3.29

Marathon

1691 Mi-139, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.55
$3.85
$--

Shell

1959 E Napier Ave, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$4.03
$3.29

BP

2215 Pipestone Rd, Benton Harbor
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.15
$3.45
$3.85
$3.25

Admiral

4318 Red Arrow Hwy, Stevensville
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.14
$3.49
$3.89
$--

Shell

2600 Niles Rd, St Joseph
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$3.13
$3.43
$3.93
$3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Marathon at 310 E Main St. As of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:54 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

