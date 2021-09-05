Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Bemidji

(BEMIDJI, MN) Are you paying too much for gas in Bemidji?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.15 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Bemidji area was $2.99 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.94 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Cenex, at 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday:

Cenex 555 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw, Bemidji

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.25 $ 3.75 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 2211 Paul Bunyan Dr Nw. As of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.94 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:57 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.