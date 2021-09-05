Where’s the most expensive gas in Mcminnville?
(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Mcminnville?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mcminnville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mcminnville area appeared to be at Shell, at 710 N Chancery.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mcminnville area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 25 Todd Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
Comments / 0