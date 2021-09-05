Where’s the most expensive gas in Mcminnville?

(MCMINNVILLE, TN) Are you paying too much for gas in Mcminnville?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Mcminnville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.85 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Mcminnville area appeared to be at Shell, at 710 N Chancery.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Mcminnville area that as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 710 N Chancery, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Shell 906 North Chancery St, McMinnville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to BP at 25 Todd Rd. As of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.