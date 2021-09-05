Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kailua Kona

(KAILUA KONA, HI) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Kailua Kona area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kailua Kona area ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $4.35, with an average price of $4.23 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kailua Kona area appeared to be at Matsuyama Gas N Go, at 73-4354 Mamalahoa Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kailua Kona area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:

Matsuyama Gas N Go 73-4354 Mamalahoa Hwy, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.35 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 74-5035 Queen Ka'Ahumanu Hwy, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.31 $ -- $ 4.71 $ 4.36 card card $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 4.31

Hele 74-5590 Palani Rd Ste 30, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

76 75-5756 Kuakini Hwy, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.49 $ -- $ --

Aloha 75-934 Henry St, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.29 $ 4.59 $ -- $ 4.15

Hele 73-4796 Kanalani St Bb, Kailua Kona

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.19 $ -- $ 4.71 $ 4.36 card card $ 4.29 $ 4.54 $ -- $ 4.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.