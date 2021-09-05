Analysis shows most expensive gas in Kailua Kona
(KAILUA KONA, HI) If you’re paying more than $4.23 for gas in the Kailua Kona area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.60 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Kailua Kona area ranged from $3.75 per gallon to $4.35, with an average price of $4.23 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Kailua Kona area appeared to be at Matsuyama Gas N Go, at 73-4354 Mamalahoa Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Kailua Kona area that as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.35
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.31
$--
$4.71
$4.36
|card
card$--
$--
$--
$4.31
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.49
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.29
$4.59
$--
$4.15
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.19
$--
$4.71
$4.36
|card
card$4.29
$4.54
$--
$4.25
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 73-5600 Maiau St. As of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
