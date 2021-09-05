Are you overpaying for gas in Livingston? Survey shows most, least expensive stations
(LIVINGSTON, TX) If you’re paying more than $2.66 for gas in the Livingston area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.43 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Livingston area was $2.66 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.46 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Valero, at 1155 E Church St #100.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.32
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.69
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Conoco at 1252 W Church St. As of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.46 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:50 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
