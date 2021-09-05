Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Ridgecrest

(RIDGECREST, CA) Gas prices vary across the Ridgecrest area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.70 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ridgecrest area was $4.22 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.99 to $4.69 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ridgecrest area appeared to be at Shell, at 301 N China Lake Blvd.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 301 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.69 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1631 S China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 4.99 $ 4.59

Flyers 207 N China Lake Blvd, Ridgecrest

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.25 $ 4.45 $ 4.55 $ 4.39

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Fastrip at 345 S China Lake Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.99 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.