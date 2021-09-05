Don’t overpay for gas in Ruston: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RUSTON, LA) Are you paying too much for gas in Ruston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.46 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.63 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.81 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Ruston area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ruston area appeared to be at 76, at 2113 Farmerville Hwy.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

76 2113 Farmerville Hwy, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.63 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 959 Rwe Jones St, Grambling

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1006 Cooktown Rd, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 2893 La-33, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1500 S Vienna St, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 1806 W Calfornia Ave, Ruston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to 76 at 2113 Farmerville Hwy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.63 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.