Don’t overpay for gas in Beckley: Analysis shows most expensive station

(BECKLEY, WV) Are you paying too much for gas in Beckley?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.11 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.01 per gallon to $3.12, with an average price of $3.09 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Beckley area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Beckley area appeared to be at Exxon, at 500 Vankirk Dr.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Beckley area that as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday:

Exxon 500 Vankirk Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.12 $ 3.42 $ 3.72 $ 3.38

Mobil 3133 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sheetz 2881 Robert Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.44 $ 3.84 $ 3.25

BP 3604 Robert C Byrd Dr, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.34 $ 3.69 $ --

Kroger 136 Beckley Crossing, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.29

Exxon 2005 Harper Rd, Beckley

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 1220 N Eisenhower Dr. As of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.01 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:39 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.