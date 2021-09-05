Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Jasper

(JASPER, AL) Gas prices vary across the Jasper area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.24 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.61 per gallon to $2.85, with an average price of $2.74 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Jasper area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at Al-269.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron Al-269, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ 3.59 $ 3.15

Chevron 475 Al-195 N, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ 3.22

Chevron 3022 Al-195, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 2965 Al-195 N, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.82 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 209 Us-78 W, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

Texaco 1655 Al-5, Jasper

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.75 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 2.99

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Vulcan at 1170 Curry Hwy. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.61 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.