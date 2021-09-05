Where’s the most expensive gas in Lewiston?
(LEWISTON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Lewiston?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewiston area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.55 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1324 21St St.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lewiston area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$3.79
$3.99
$3.55
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$3.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.59
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 301 5Th St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
