Where’s the most expensive gas in Lewiston?

(LEWISTON, ID) Are you paying too much for gas in Lewiston?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Lewiston area ranged from $3.45 per gallon to $3.59, with an average price of $3.55 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 1324 21St St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Lewiston area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1324 21St St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ --

Sinclair 1024 21St St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 1536 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

nomnom 1425 Main St, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ 3.79 $ 3.99 $ 3.55

Sinclair 311 22Nd St N, Lewiston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ 3.59

Cenex 1227 Bridge St, Clarkston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.59 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Costco at 301 5Th St. As of 04:57 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.45 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.