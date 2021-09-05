Are you overpaying for gas in Chatsworth? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(CHATSWORTH, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.86 for gas in the Chatsworth area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.04 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.85 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.86 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Chatsworth area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Chatsworth area appeared to be at Sunoco, at 2667 Old Us-411 S.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Chatsworth area that as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday:

Sunoco 2667 Old Us-411 S, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.05

Exxon 3120 Ga-52A, Chatsworth

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.87 $ 3.32 $ 3.67 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 102 E Fort St. As of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.85 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:43 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.