Paying too much for gas Butte? Analysis shows most expensive station

(BUTTE, MT) Are you paying too much for gas in Butte?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.07 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Butte area was $3.25 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.22 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Conoco, at 1900 S Montana St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Butte area that as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday:

Conoco 1900 S Montana St, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.69 $ 3.39

Cenex 2544 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Conoco 2610 Harrison Ave, Butte

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Exxon at 122000 N Browns Gulch Rd. As of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.22 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:58 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.