Seneca, SC

Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seneca

Seneca News Beat
Seneca News Beat
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QEnOA_0bnFdGGH00

(SENECA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Seneca area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seneca area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Spinx, at 507 Byp Us-123.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Spinx

507 Byp Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09

Mobil

671 Byp Us-123, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

Shell

15650 Wells Hwy, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--

Marathon

15802 Wells Hwy, Seneca
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--

7-Eleven

10899 Clemson Blvd, SouthCarolina
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TD's Express at 601 S Oak St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Seneca News Beat

Seneca News Beat

Seneca, SC
110
Followers
185
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Seneca News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

