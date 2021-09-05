Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seneca

(SENECA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Seneca area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seneca area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Spinx, at 507 Byp Us-123.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:

Spinx 507 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.04 $ 3.29 $ 2.99 card card $ 2.89 $ 3.14 $ 3.39 $ 3.09

Mobil 671 Byp Us-123, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.84 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 15650 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.79 $ 3.09 $ 3.49 $ -- card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.59 $ --

Marathon 15802 Wells Hwy, Seneca

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 10899 Clemson Blvd, SouthCarolina

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.85 $ 3.25 $ 3.65 $ 2.93

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TD's Express at 601 S Oak St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.