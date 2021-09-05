Analysis shows most expensive gas in Seneca
(SENECA, SC) If you’re paying more than $2.82 for gas in the Seneca area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Seneca area was $2.82 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.75 to $2.89 per gallon for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Spinx, at 507 Byp Us-123.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.04
$3.29
$2.99
|card
card$2.89
$3.14
$3.39
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.84
$--
$--
$--
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$2.79
$3.09
$3.49
$--
|card
card$2.89
$3.19
$3.59
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.85
$3.25
$3.65
$2.93
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to TD's Express at 601 S Oak St. As of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.75 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:42 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
