Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ardmore
(ARDMORE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Ardmore area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ardmore area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ardmore area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 930 W Broadway St.
If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 801 W Broadway. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
