Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Ardmore

(ARDMORE, OK) If you’re paying more than $2.90 for gas in the Ardmore area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.32 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Ardmore area was $2.90 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.77 to $3.09 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Ardmore area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 930 W Broadway St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 930 W Broadway St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ 3.69 $ 3.29 card card $ 3.09 $ -- $ 3.69 $ 3.29

Valero 205 Q St Sw , Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.98 $ -- $ -- $ --

Flying J 2450 Cooper Dr , Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.39 card card $ 2.95 $ 3.20 $ 3.47 $ 3.39

Shell 2501 W Broadway St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.15 $ 3.45 $ 2.89

Valero 2502 W Broadway St, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ 3.00 $ 3.15 $ 3.19

Phillips 66 2424 12Th Ave Nw, Ardmore

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.91 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 801 W Broadway. As of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.77 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:47 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.