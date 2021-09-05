High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Big Spring as of Sunday
(BIG SPRING, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Spring?
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Spring area.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Spring area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1100 N Lamesa Hwy.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Spring area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$3.47
$3.67
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.97
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$--
$--
$--
$3.29
|card
card$2.92
$3.32
$3.74
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.27
$3.82
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$3.44
$3.89
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 1800 S Gregg St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
