High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Big Spring as of Sunday

(BIG SPRING, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Big Spring?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.76 per gallon to $2.97, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Big Spring area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Big Spring area appeared to be at Chevron, at 1100 N Lamesa Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Big Spring area that as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 1100 N Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ 3.47 $ 3.67 $ 3.29

Sunoco 1101 Lamesa Hwy, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Exxon 800 W Ih-20 , Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Pilot 706 E Ih-20 , Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.29 card card $ 2.92 $ 3.32 $ 3.74 $ 3.29

Shell 704 W Ih-20, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.27 $ 3.82 $ 3.19

Shell 800 Ih-20, Big Spring

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.44 $ 3.89 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Yesway at 1800 S Gregg St. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.76 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.