Are you overpaying for gas in Paris? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(PARIS, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Paris?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Paris area was $2.84 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.74 to $2.95 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Paris area appeared to be at Chevron, at 2880 Ne Sl-286.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 2880 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ 3.15

Mobil 6275 Lamar Rd, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.05 $ -- $ 2.99

Valero 1604 N Main St, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.92 $ -- $ -- $ 2.95

Shell 3005 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3070 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 2.89 $ -- $ 3.25

Paris Travel Center 3100 Ne Sl-286, Paris

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Brookshire's at 925 Clarksville St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.74 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.