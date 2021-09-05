Paying too much for gas Garden City? Analysis shows most expensive station

(GARDEN CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Garden City area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Garden City area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Garden City area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 3285 E Us-50.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:

Love's Country Store 3285 E Us-50, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.65 $ 3.23 card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ 3.65 $ 3.28

Valero 2001 E Mary St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Conoco 1521 E Fulton St, Garden City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.09 $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.