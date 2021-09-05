Paying too much for gas Garden City? Analysis shows most expensive station
(GARDEN CITY, KS) If you’re paying more than $2.91 for gas in the Garden City area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.25 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Garden City area was $2.91 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.8 to $3.05 per gallon for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Garden City area appeared to be at Love's Country Store, at 3285 E Us-50.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$3.05
$3.35
$3.65
$3.23
|card
card$3.05
$--
$3.65
$3.28
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.19
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.95
$3.09
$3.39
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Sam's Club at 3010 Larue St. As of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.8 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:45 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
