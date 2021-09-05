Analysis shows most expensive gas in Durango

(DURANGO, CO) Gas prices vary across the Durango area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.05 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Durango area ranged from $3.34 per gallon to $3.39, with an average price of $3.37 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Marathon, at 600 E 4Th Ave.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Durango area that as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Marathon 600 E 4Th Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.57

Marathon 1680 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ --

Marathon 2501 Main Ave, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ -- $ 3.57

Marathon 20800 Us-160 W, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 4.04 $ --

Marathon 1220 Carbon Jct, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.99 $ 3.57

Cenex 26223 Us-160, Durango

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.79 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Everyday at 799 E College Dr. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.34 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.