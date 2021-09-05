Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Carlsbad

(CARLSBAD, NM) Gas prices vary across the Carlsbad area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.35 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.73 per gallon to $3.08, with an average price of $2.87 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Carlsbad area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Carlsbad area appeared to be at Bell, at 3025 National Parks Hwy.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Carlsbad area that as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Bell 3025 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.08 $ -- $ -- $ 3.27

Shamrock 1095 N Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 3.45 $ 3.29

Shamrock 3102 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.30 $ 3.60 $ 3.50

Shell 821 N Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.25 $ 3.49 $ 3.25

Shell 3024 National Parks Hwy, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ 3.29 $ 3.59 $ 3.25

Chevron 1725 S Canal St, Carlsbad

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.05 $ 3.35 $ 3.25

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy Express at 2301 S Canal St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.73 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.