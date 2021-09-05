Are you overpaying for gas in Thomasville? Survey shows most, least expensive stations

(THOMASVILLE, GA) If you’re paying more than $2.97 for gas in the Thomasville area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.23 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.79 per gallon to $3.02, with an average price of $2.97 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Thomasville area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Thomasville area appeared to be at Shell, at 2103 Smith Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2103 Smith Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.16 $ -- $ --

BP 2112 Smith Ave, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.06

Shell 2004 Ga-122 Ste 1, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ -- $ -- $ 3.10

BP 13091 Us Highway 319 N, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.02 $ 3.42 $ -- $ --

Circle K 1405 W Jackson St, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ 3.28 $ --

Circle K 2667 E Pinetree Blvd, Thomasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.31 $ 3.44 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Country Corner at 11322 Us-84. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.79 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.