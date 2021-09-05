Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stevens Point

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across the Stevens Point area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stevens Point area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stevens Point area appeared to be at BP, at 412 Division St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stevens Point area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP 412 Division St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ 3.44 $ --

Kwik Trip 1600 Maria Dr, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.24 $ 3.64 $ 3.09

Shell 1600 Academy Ave, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ 3.04 $ 3.54 $ --

The Store 201 W Clark St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

Mobil 232 W Clark St, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ --

The Store 32 Park Ridge Dr, Stevens Point

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.94 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2733 Stanley St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.