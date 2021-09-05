CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Stevens Point, WI

Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Stevens Point

Posted by 
Stevens Point News Flash
Stevens Point News Flash
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fWdFb_0bnFd16d00

(STEVENS POINT, WI) Gas prices vary across the Stevens Point area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.02 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Stevens Point area ranged from $2.92 per gallon to $2.94, with an average price of $2.94 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Stevens Point area appeared to be at BP, at 412 Division St.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Stevens Point area that as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday:

BP

412 Division St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$3.44
$--

Kwik Trip

1600 Maria Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.24
$3.64
$3.09

Shell

1600 Academy Ave, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$3.04
$3.54
$--

The Store

201 W Clark St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

Mobil

232 W Clark St, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$--

The Store

32 Park Ridge Dr, Stevens Point
RegularMidgradePremiumDiesel
card
card$2.94
$--
$--
$3.09

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Shell at 2733 Stanley St. As of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.92 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:56 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point News Flash

Stevens Point, WI
48
Followers
218
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Stevens Point News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Stevens Point, WI
Traffic
Local
Wisconsin Traffic
City
Stevens Point, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Bp#Wi#Bp#Division#Shell
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Gas Price
Related
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Associated Press

Federal mandate takes vaccine decision off employers’ hands

Larger U.S. businesses now won’t have to decide whether to require their employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Doing so is now federal policy. President Joe Biden announced sweeping new orders Thursday that will require employers with more than 100 workers to mandate immunizations or offer weekly testing. The new rules could affect as many as 100 million Americans, although it’s not clear how many of those people are currently unvaccinated.
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Justice Department sues Texas over 'unconstitutional' abortion law

The Justice Department is suing Texas over the state's new controversial restrictions on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy, Attorney General. Garland said the law is plainly improper both for its onerous restrictions on abortion access and for the provisions allowing state residents to sue anyone who aids or carries out restricted abortions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Psaki defends move to oust Trump appointees from military academy boards

White House press secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday defended the Biden administration’s decision to oust a handful of Trump appointees from military academy advisory boards and also took a shot at some of those stripped of their positions who "supported an insurrection." “We’re confident in our legal abilities here,” Psaki...

Comments / 0

Community Policy