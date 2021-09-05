Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tifton

(TIFTON, GA) Gas prices vary across the Tifton area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.87 per gallon to $3.01, with an average price of $2.93 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tifton area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Shell, at 1312 Us-82 W.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tifton area that as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 1312 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.01 $ 3.31 $ 3.61 $ 3.39

Enmarket 311 5Th St E , Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ --

Circle K 802 W 7Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.87 $ 3.06 $ 3.36 $ 3.11 card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ 3.62 $ 3.21

Circle K 1002 W 8Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ -- $ -- $ -- $ 3.09 card card $ 2.97 $ 3.16 $ 3.46 $ 3.19

Circle K 1203 Us-82 W, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 2.97 $ -- $ -- $ --

Solo 306 E 5Th St, Tifton

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.95 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 802 W 7Th St. As of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.87 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:44 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.