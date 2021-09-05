Paying too much for gas Alamogordo? Analysis shows most expensive station
(ALAMOGORDO, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Alamogordo area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alamogordo area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.
As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alamogordo area appeared to be at Speedway, at 2126 N Florida Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.19
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$3.29
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.99
$--
$--
$3.29
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$2.99
$3.29
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$3.29
$3.49
$3.19
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1616 10Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
