Paying too much for gas Alamogordo? Analysis shows most expensive station

(ALAMOGORDO, NM) If you’re paying more than $2.78 for gas in the Alamogordo area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.57 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Alamogordo area ranged from $2.62 per gallon to $3.19, with an average price of $2.78 for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Alamogordo area appeared to be at Speedway, at 2126 N Florida Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday:

Speedway 2126 N Florida Ave, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ --

Chevron 1445 Us-70 W, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ -- $ 2.99

Chevron 185 Us-82, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

Shell 723 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Phillips 66 675 10Th St, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 2.99 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Texaco 3500 N White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ 3.29 $ 3.49 $ 3.19

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Circle K at 1616 10Th St. As of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.62 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:53 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.