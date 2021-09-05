Gas prices Sunday: Most and least expensive in Greenville

(GREENVILLE, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Greenville?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.69 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Greenville area was $2.88 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.6 to $3.29 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Daniel's Best Buy, at 3512 Stonewall St.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday:

Daniel's Best Buy 3512 Stonewall St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.29 $ -- $ -- $ --

Exxon 3004 Ih-30 E, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

Sugar Hill Express 2500 Wellington St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shamrock 4220 Lee St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.03 $ 3.23 $ 2.99

Shell 3200 Joe Ramsey Blvd, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.29 $ 2.99

Exxon 5004 Wesley St, Greenville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ 3.19 $ 3.39 $ 2.89

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Walmart Neighborhood Market at 4715-B Wesley St. As of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.6 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:48 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.