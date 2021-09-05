Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tehachapi
(TEHACHAPI, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.19 for gas in the Tehachapi area, you could be getting a better deal.
If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.
As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tehachapi area.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 400 E Steuber Rd.
If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tehachapi area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$4.79
$--
$--
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.39
$4.59
$4.79
$5.09
|card
card$4.69
$4.69
$4.89
$4.59
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.49
$4.64
$4.79
$4.39
|card
card$4.59
$4.74
$4.89
$4.49
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|cash
cash$4.29
$4.44
$4.59
$4.39
|card
card$4.39
$4.54
$4.69
$4.49
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 106 E Tehachapi Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
