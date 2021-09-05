Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Tehachapi

(TEHACHAPI, CA) If you’re paying more than $4.19 for gas in the Tehachapi area, you could be getting a better deal.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $1.40 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $3.39 per gallon to $4.79, with an average price of $4.19 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Tehachapi area.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at Chevron, at 400 E Steuber Rd.

If you’re looking for a better deal than that, check out this list of the most expensive stations pumps in the Tehachapi area that as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday:

Chevron 400 E Steuber Rd, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 4.79 $ -- $ -- $ 4.59

Shell 1050 Capital Hills Pkwy, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.39 $ 4.59 $ 4.79 $ 5.09 card card $ 4.69 $ 4.69 $ 4.89 $ 4.59

Shell 20521 Ca-202, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.49 $ 4.64 $ 4.79 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.59 $ 4.74 $ 4.89 $ 4.49

Mobil 21917 South St, Tehachapi

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 4.29 $ 4.44 $ 4.59 $ 4.39 card card $ 4.39 $ 4.54 $ 4.69 $ 4.49

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Kwik Serv at 106 E Tehachapi Blvd. As of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.39 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:55 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.