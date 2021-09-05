Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Arcadia

(ARCADIA, FL) Are you paying too much for gas in Arcadia?

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.14 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Arcadia area ranged from $2.95 per gallon to $3.09, with an average price of $2.98 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 4399 Sw Us-17.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 4399 Sw Us-17, Nocatee

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.09 $ -- $ -- $ 3.19

Sunoco 2829 Nw Fl-70, Arcadia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.99 $ -- $ -- $ 3.29

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 2769 Se Fl-70. As of 05:47 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.95 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.