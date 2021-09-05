Restaurant Bites: What’s new and coming soon to a menu near you

FILE (WSOC)

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte area continues to pick up new dining and drinking options, with uptown and SouthPark in particular being prime spots for such establishments in August.

New concepts Novelty House Rooftop and Havana Smoke & Reserve Social Club debuted in uptown last month, and several more restaurants including Jinya Ramen Bar, a French fast-casual spot and an eatery dishing up globally inspired fare are still to come.

[ ALSO READ: Pandemic cancels annual Mallard Creek BBQ for second straight year ]

In SouthPark, the newest local restaurant concept by Charleston, South Carolina-based The Indigo Road Hospitality Group — Mizu — opened at Hyatt Centric last month. In addition, SouthPark is targeted for Charlotte’s third Snooze location as well as a new French-Asian-inspired bakery and cafe.

Other parts of Charlotte, including the close-in neighborhoods of NoDa, Plaza Midwood and South End, will also see their restaurant lineups grow in the coming weeks and months.

These additions to Charlotte’s restaurant scene come as local food-and-beverage operators, already dealing with hiring challenges amid the ongoing pandemic, saw a Covid-related safety measure return in August. Businesses across Mecklenburg County must comply with a mask mandate that requires customers to wear a face covering while inside public spaces.

For a closer look at the latest restaurant, bar and brewery happenings in the Charlotte area, check out the newest installment of Restaurant Bites here.

(WATCH: As live music, sporting events return, many places have specific COVID-19 policies)

©2021 Cox Media Group