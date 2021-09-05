Paying too much for gas Searcy? Analysis shows most expensive station

(SEARCY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Searcy area, you could be getting a better deal.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Searcy area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1300 E Race Ave.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 1300 E Race Ave, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.05 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 2000 S Main St, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Shell 1250 Truman Baker Dr, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 316 Benton Ave, Searcy

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 3.09

Valero 353 Cw Rd, Judsonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ 2.99

CITGO 2777 Ar-157, Judsonia

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ -- $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 710 W Beebe Capps Expy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.