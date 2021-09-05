Paying too much for gas Searcy? Analysis shows most expensive station
(SEARCY, AR) If you’re paying more than $2.73 for gas in the Searcy area, you could be getting a better deal.
Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.41 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.
According to GasBuddy’s data, gas prices in the Searcy area ranged from $2.64 per gallon to $3.05, with an average price of $2.73 for regular.
The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 1300 E Race Ave.
If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday:
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$3.05
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.89
$--
$--
$--
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$3.09
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$2.99
|Regular
|Midgrade
|Premium
|Diesel
|card
card$2.79
$--
$--
$--
The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Valero at 710 W Beebe Capps Expy. As of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.64 per gallon.
Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:46 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.
