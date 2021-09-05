High-price warning: Most and least expensive gas in Norwich as of Sunday

(NORWICH, CT) Gas prices vary across the Norwich area, with some registering significantly above the average.

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.16 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Norwich area was $3.17 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $3.09 to $3.25 per gallon for regular.

The most expensive gas in the city Sunday registered at CITGO, at 37 Ct-2.

If you want to save, check out this list of stations in the city, from most expensive to least as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday:

CITGO 37 Ct-2, Preston

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.25 $ -- $ -- $ --

7-Eleven 2178 Norwich New London Tpke, Uncasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.25 $ 3.60 $ 3.90 $ --

Mobil 568 Ct-32 , Uncasville

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49 card card $ 3.24 $ -- $ -- $ 3.49

CITGO 418 W Main St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.19 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.23 $ -- $ -- $ --

Sunoco 565 W Main St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.16 $ -- $ -- $ -- card card $ 3.22 $ -- $ -- $ --

Shell 168 W Town St, Norwich

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel cash cash $ 3.14 $ 3.49 $ 3.66 $ -- card card $ 3.22 $ 3.57 $ 3.77 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Global at 160 W Town St. As of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $3.09 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 05:30 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.