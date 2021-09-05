Sunday gas price update: Best and worst deals in Laramie

(LARAMIE, WY) Gas prices vary across the Laramie area, with some registering significantly above the average.

Depending on where you fill up, you could be losing as much as $0.52 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy on Sunday.

According to GasBuddy, the average price in the Laramie area was $3.36 per gallon - but stations varied widely, with prices from $2.97 to $3.49 per gallon for regular.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Laramie area appeared to be at Shell, at 2471 W Jackson St.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 2471 W Jackson St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.49 $ 3.79 $ 4.09 $ 3.34

Conoco 1657 Snowy Range Rd, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.59 $ 3.89 $ 3.29

Sinclair 1855 W Curtis St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.45 $ 3.81 $ 4.21 $ --

Safeway 554 N 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.61 $ 3.89 $ 3.39

Kum & Go 569 N 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ -- $ 3.84 $ --

Loaf 'N Jug 818 S 3Rd St, Laramie

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 3.39 $ 3.64 $ 3.84 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Tumbleweed Express at 4700 Bluebird Ln. As of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.97 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:52 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.