The New York Yankees have returned to their familiar status as a formidable opponent amid an exciting race for a postseason berth in the American League. Their success in the second half of the season begins with consistency but is ultimately defined by chemistry and a vibrant energy surrounding the ball club. After the trading deadline acquisitions of pitcher Andrew Heaney, outfielder Joey Gallo and first baseman Anthony Rizzo, it appeared as if good old fashioned "New York Groove" was quickly restored to the Yankees. The resurgence of Luke Voit and Giancarlo Stanton regularly playing the outfield have also contributed to a lineup that is now predicated on balance and flexibility.