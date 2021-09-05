Don’t overpay for gas in Rio Grande City: Analysis shows most expensive station

(RIO GRANDE CITY, TX) Are you paying too much for gas in Rio Grande City?

If you choose the most expensive station in the area, you could be paying as much as an extra $0.21 per gallon, according to an analysis by GasBuddy Sunday.

As of Sunday, prices ranged from $2.68 per gallon to $2.89, with an average price of $2.77 for regular, according to GasBuddy’s survey of stations in the Rio Grande City area.

As of Sunday, the most expensive gas in the Rio Grande City area appeared to be at Shell, at 808 Us-83.

If you’re hunting for a bargain, a great place to start is by steering clear of the most expensive stations in the city. Check out this list, starting with the most expensive as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday:

Shell 808 Us-83, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.89 $ -- $ -- $ --

Valero 115 H H Rd, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.79 $ -- $ 3.49 $ --

Valero 401 Fm-3167 N, Rio Grande City

Regular Midgrade Premium Diesel card card $ 2.77 $ -- $ 3.39 $ --

The title of cheapest gas, meanwhile, goes to Murphy USA at 4530 Us-83. As of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, they had regular listed at $2.68 per gallon.

Note: All comparisons reference lowest available cash price for regular grade gasoline and were accurate as of 04:51 PM, Tuesday, Sunday, based on data from GasBuddy.